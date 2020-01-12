$57.66 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will report $57.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.81 million and the highest is $58.51 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $69.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $229.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.11 million to $237.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $231.97 million, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $234.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

AKR stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,533,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,481,000 after acquiring an additional 526,727 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 320,383 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

