$58.85 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $58.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.20 million and the highest is $59.54 million. AtriCure reported sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $228.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.58 million, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,385 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.81 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

