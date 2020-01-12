$680.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will post sales of $680.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.06 million. Stars Group posted sales of $652.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSG. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

Stars Group stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stars Group by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stars Group by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 412,342 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stars Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

