$734.58 Million in Sales Expected for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to report sales of $734.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.98 million to $735.17 million. Azul posted sales of $651.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a return on equity of 141.80% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.71 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Azul by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL opened at $41.92 on Friday. Azul has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

