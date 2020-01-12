$741.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report $741.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $713.80 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $770.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.