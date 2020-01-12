$79.12 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to report $79.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.99 million and the highest is $79.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $282.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $282.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $375.46 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $384.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million.

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

Shares of NET stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,419,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

