$83.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post $83.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.80 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $90.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $389.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.18 million to $396.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $414.60 million, with estimates ranging from $401.70 million to $427.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $656.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 262.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,122 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Dmc Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dmc Global by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

