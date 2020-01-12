$86.38 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to announce $86.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.95 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $77.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year sales of $339.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.80 million to $342.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $328.02 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $331.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.17 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.