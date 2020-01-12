$883.57 Million in Sales Expected for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to announce $883.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $873.60 million and the highest is $890.10 million. Timken posted sales of $910.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

TKR stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. Timken has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $253,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

