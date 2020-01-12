$920,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post sales of $920,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Heat Biologics posted sales of $2.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $2.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 695.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $0.48 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.