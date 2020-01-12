AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Plans — Dividend of $1.18

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

NYSE ABBV opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

