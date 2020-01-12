Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,369 shares of company stock valued at $90,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

