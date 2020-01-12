ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ACNB by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ACNB by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACNB by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

ACNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ACNB opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACNB has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $257.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.18.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.