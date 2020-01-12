Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $407,034.00 and $1.19 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and LBank. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,189.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.01784310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.03275412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00623841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00723595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00067899 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00434916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.