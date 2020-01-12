Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

