Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,570,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,310. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

