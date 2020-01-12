Adshares Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Adshares has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $8,931.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Adshares token can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

Adshares’ genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,491 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

