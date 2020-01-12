Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 106.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.