Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Tidex, Radar Relay and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01973798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Kuna, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Tidex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

