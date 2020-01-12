Aigang Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Aigang token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $8,884.00 and $5.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a token. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

