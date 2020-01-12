Aladdin Hits One Day Volume of $5.42 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Aladdin has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BITKER, CoinBene, BitForex and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,405,652,257 tokens. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

