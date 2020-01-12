Alchemint Standards (SDS) Achieves Market Cap of $191,773.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $191,773.00 and $584.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.