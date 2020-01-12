Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 89,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director John Snisarenko acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.75 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

