Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $997.08 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after buying an additional 1,111,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,031,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after acquiring an additional 775,079 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 460,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 436,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,056,000 after acquiring an additional 373,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

