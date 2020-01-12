Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $119.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $114.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $481.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.80 million to $482.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $548.25 million, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $559.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $333.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

