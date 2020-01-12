Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $30.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.95 million. Alphatec reported sales of $25.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $111.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $112.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.20 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $136.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

ATEC opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

