Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will post $130.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $133.70 million. Alteryx reported sales of $60.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $391.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $514.57 million, with estimates ranging from $491.16 million to $534.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $1,205,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $665,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 162.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after buying an additional 361,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $35,791,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX opened at $119.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,955.50, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

