Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce sales of $441.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.21 million and the highest is $442.30 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $469.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $36.04 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

