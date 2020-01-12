AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AMBEV S A/S earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 target price (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

