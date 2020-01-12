American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.23 Million

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report sales of $282.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.57 million and the highest is $291.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $270.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 115,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,302,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 453,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

