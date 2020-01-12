American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Up 46.2% in December

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRB opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

