American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 345,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AMSWA stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.59 million, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. American Software has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Software by 206.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Software by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

