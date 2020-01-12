American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report sales of $137.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.50 million and the lowest is $137.10 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $131.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $474.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.70 million to $475.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $503.80 million, with estimates ranging from $486.60 million to $521.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 67.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $555.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.