AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report sales of $575.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.24 million and the lowest is $572.77 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $528.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,425.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

