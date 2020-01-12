Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report sales of $73.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the highest is $87.80 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $75.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $359.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $367.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $410.47 million, with estimates ranging from $390.15 million to $440.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

AVAV stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $409,829.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 48,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

