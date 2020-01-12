Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report sales of $387.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $345.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

ARCC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 264,632 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,228,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

