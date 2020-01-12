Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post sales of $545.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.85 million to $545.60 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $576.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

MXIM stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,979 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

