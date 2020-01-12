Analysts Expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will report $1.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.00 million. ArQule reported sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year sales of $3.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.00 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $23.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. ArQule has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ArQule by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ArQule by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ArQule by 53,511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArQule by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

