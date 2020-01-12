Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce sales of $12.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $29.50 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $38.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alane P. Barnes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 98,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.95.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

