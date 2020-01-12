Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.46). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

