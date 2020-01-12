Analysts Expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. TD Ameritrade reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Raymond James downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTD opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

