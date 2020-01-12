Analysts Set $45.00 Price Target for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cannae an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cannae has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cannae by 60.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

