Analyzing National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) & EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

National Research has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXACT Sciences has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and EXACT Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 25.01% 130.25% 29.69% EXACT Sciences -29.83% -29.06% -12.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Research and EXACT Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $119.69 million 14.07 $30.05 million N/A N/A EXACT Sciences $454.46 million 29.84 -$175.15 million ($1.36) -76.79

National Research has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EXACT Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Research and EXACT Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 1 0 0 2.00 EXACT Sciences 0 0 16 0 3.00

EXACT Sciences has a consensus target price of $122.93, indicating a potential upside of 17.71%. Given EXACT Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

EXACT Sciences beats National Research on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

