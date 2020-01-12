Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

Headlines about Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the consumer goods maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

BUD opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

