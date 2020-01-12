Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $5.33 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, CoinExchange, Huobi Korea and Bithumb. Ankr has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $953,222.00 worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.77 or 0.06037671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bitinka, Coinsuper, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX, ABCC, Hotbit, Coinone, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX, KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Coinall, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

