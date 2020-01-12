Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 143,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,133.82. Insiders acquired a total of 255,092 shares of company stock worth $10,101,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,770 shares during the period. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,174,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,277,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a current ratio of 19.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. Anterix has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $51.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative net margin of 951.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

