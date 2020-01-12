Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.39 million to $1.02 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 180.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AR stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

