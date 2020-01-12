Apex (CPX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,786.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Apex has a market capitalization of $909,121.00 and approximately $19,786.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003440 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 495,202,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

