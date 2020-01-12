Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 535,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

