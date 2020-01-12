Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007561 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000395 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.